Madison mayor, officials speak out after alder resigns due to vandalism near his home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's mayor spoke out Thursday against the vandalism at a now-former Madison alder's home and offered her sympathy to the family.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a City of Madison release that she believes that former alder Gary Halverson's decision to resign was "clearly the right thing for him and his family."

Halverson said he resigned because the targeted vandalism has been challenging for his family, saying his wife has PTSD, and the last week has been "extremely triggering."

Rhodes-Conway said she's experienced something similar herself, so she understands how upset they must feel after having their home targeted.

The mayor also spoke out against the graffiti, saying it wasn't appropriate.

"While elected officials must embrace feedback from, and disagreement with, our constituents, I do not believe that graffiti or protests at our homes are an appropriate form of engagement,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Common Council president Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie echoed this sentiment, thanking Halverson for his service to the city.

“Thank you to Alder Halverson for his service to the community," they said in a statement. "Threats and vandalism are not productive or democratic ways of engaging public officials and we are very disappointed that Alder Halverson’s family is experiencing this."

Rhodes-Conway said the Common Council will find someone qualified to represent the district until the next alder is elected.

The City of Madison said the process to fill the vacancy left by Halverson will begin soon, and the timeline will be made available in the near future.