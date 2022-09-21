Madison mayor proposes $1,000 inflation relief payment for city employees

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is proposing a one-time payment for city employees to help them cope with "short-term inflation costs."
A release by the City of Madison states that up to $1,000 will be given to each employee by the end of February 2023, if the proposal is approved.
The proposal would be funded by a "surplus in the the City's premium stabilization fund for employee life insurance and disability programs." The "unusual" surplus gives the city the chance to help employees when they "need it the most," the release states.
“I am grateful for the hard work, long hours and deep commitment to our community that our employees show,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said in the release. “It’s nice that we can find a way to recognize them without burdening our taxpayers.”