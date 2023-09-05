Madison mayor says new 2024 Executive Capital Budget will target affordable housing and city infrastructure

MADISON(WKOW) -- On Tuesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway held a press conference to announce her 2024 Executive Capital Budget for the city.
The event took place at the Urban League of Greater Madison's new Black Business Hub, a new center designed to address disparities in black business ownership in the community.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway's budget seeks to increase investments in affordable housing, allocating nearly $24 million towards developing affordable residential units in South Madison and expanding a Public Health Clinic.
"We are investing $11 million to create 1200 new units of housing, and together these projects will leverage millions in federal and state tax credits," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. "We are increasing our investment in affordable housing to 94 million over six years. that's an increase of 60% from last year's capital improvement plan".
Mayor Rhodes-Conway said the budget will target Madison's infrastructure and improve the quality of public services like stormwater and sewer sustainability and the city's transit systems.
The Mayor will introduce her 2024 operating budget in October.