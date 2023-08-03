Madison mayor talks about successes, challenges of Metro redesign a month into service

MADISON (WKOW) -- One month after the Madison Metro was redesigned, the city's mayor says the service has shown success though there are areas it can be improved.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said many are loving the more direct and faster routes allowed by the full-scale redesign. She noted riders also said trips are easier to plan and they like the more frequent service on a number of routes.
Rhodes-Conway said ridership was up 5% this June compared to last year, which she says is a "great initial indicator" the service is helping people getting around. She said that statistic is especially notable as the redesign has much fewer transfers, which would count as two trips instead of one.
"By focusing on one-trip rides with no transfers, you’d expect ridership to possibly go down -- instead we’re trending up," she said.
Despite these successes, Rhodes-Conway said there are some areas the new Metro system can improve.
She said some routes are running late and there are complaints about a lack of direct service from the west side to the UW Hospital area. Additionally, the Metro app and on-time data is "experiencing some issues" and road construction is "more of a challenge than anyone was expecting."
Rhodes-Conway also noted there are accessibility issues, stating 13% of the city's stops aren't accessible. This totals 182 of the city's 1,400 stops.
To remedy this, the mayor said some stops need concrete boarding pads, curb ramps and at least 70 need wheelchair boarding pads.
The Metro will be implementing its first round of service adjustments on August 20, which include ways to make connections easier, added trips to help people get to work early and trips to the UW Hospital.
Feedback on the service -- such as what is going well or what can be improved -- can be submitted to Metro by calling 608-266-4466 or emailing mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.