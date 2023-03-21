Madison mayoral candidates spar over bus rapid transit once again

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two weeks out from the general election, the women running to be mayor of Madison are, once again, disagreeing about the city's bus rapid transit (BRT) system.
Current mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, has made much of her re-election campaign about continuing the work she started in her first term in office. BRT is a big part of that.
"Our community has been talking about rapid transit for over 30 years, and my administration has finally gotten it done," she said Tuesday. "I'm really proud of the fact that we actually are making it happen."
However, her challenger, Gloria Reyes, has been critical of Rhodes-Conway's work. That continued during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
"It has not been well thought out," she said of BRT. "Madison has unique conditions that make taking plans from another city and expecting them to work here impossible."
Reyes expressed concerns about ridership on the rapid transit line, particularly after Gov. Tony Evers announced a proposal to close and sell three state government office buildings just blocks from the capitol.
"If this goes through, Gov. Evers tells us that 3,800 state employees will be directly affected," Reyes said. "With the loss of these three significant state buildings in our city, I want to review what the ridership will look like as we are taking employees away from downtown."
However, Rhodes-Conway said BRT is much bigger than just downtown.
"We have jobs centers all across Madison," she said. "That's why [BRT is] designed to go from the far east to the far west and, obviously, to bring people right downtown to the square and to State Street."
Throughout the mayoral campaign, Reyes has accused Rhodes-Conway of not thinking through the BRT project and not allowing seeking enough public input.
However, Rhodes-Conway said she's proud of the way the project has unfolded and the opportunities people have had to weigh in, and she said there's no decision she wishes she had made differently.
The election is on April 4.