Madison mayoral candidates take part in community forum

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two candidates running to be Madison's mayor attended a community forum hosted by several organizations Saturday.
The candidates answered questions from voters about all kinds of topics, including the top issues facing people who live in Madison.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she believes the top issues are public safety, housing and equitable economic development.
"We've invested millions of dollars over the past several years in businesses owned by women, people of color, LGBTQ folks, veterans, underrepresented business owners," Rhodes-Conway said.
Her challenger, Gloria Reyes, said one of her most important priorities is reducing disparities in Madison, including closing the achievement gap, reducing incarceration of Black men and making sure everyone has a say in policies and budgets.
"As mayor, I'm going to take the Race to Equity report off the shelf, and I am going to develop and work with our communities, community leaders and our staff in analyzing every decision we make through an equity lens," Reyes said.
The candidates also discussed public transportation and voting accessibility, among other issues.
Rhodes-Conway said she believes voters should re-elect her for the following reason.
"We have made progress on all of the things that I came into office to work on," Rhodes-Conway said. "We've approved over 15,000 units of new housing in our city, we more than doubled the affordable housing fund and created hundreds of new affordable units in our community. We are working to reduce our greenhouse gas footprint within city hall, but also in our community. We finally broke ground on a rapid transit system after talking about it for 30 years, and, we have been working racial equity into everything that the city does here."
Reyes shared she should be elected for this reason.
"I'm running to ensure that we have a strong economic development plan, particularly post-pandemic, to ensure that we have jobs that pay more than living wage so that we can afford housing in our city," she said. "I am running because we need safe communities, and, if you look at my experience throughout the year and throughout my years in Madison as a longtime Madisonian serving as Madison School Board President, Madison police officer, Deputy Mayor for five years and CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, I am running because I have the experience that's needed to serve the city of Madison."
The election is April 4.