Madison mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in Monday night debate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two candidates aiming to represent the city of Madison as mayor will go head-to-head in a debate on Monday night.
Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes are expected to address a wide range of issues, including Madison's finances, affordable housing, and public safety. Bus rapid transit is expected to be another topic of debate, which the candidates were asked about during a public forum last month.
"The bus rapid transit system was designed to connect employment centers across our community, which are shifting from downtown to be across our community, so this is baked in, equity is baked into the design of the system," said Rhodes-Conway.
"In a perfect world, would we love a bus rapid transit system in high-density areas? Of course. Every growing city wants that, but you do not do that at the expense of our city of Madison residents," said Reyes.
The debate will be held at the Madison Central Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. It will start at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The debate sets the stage for the general election, which will be held on April 4th.