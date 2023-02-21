Madison mayoral candidates vying for spot on April ballot

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor candidates are vying for two spots on the Spring Election ballot.

On the ballot Tuesday in the Spring Primary include incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway, former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes and longtime city employee Scott Kerr.

All three candidates joined a forum in January, where they each shared their visions for the city. Some of the topics discussed included city finances, neighborhood planning and public safety.

There is a fourth candidate for mayor whos name does not appear on the ballot. Daniel Howell Jr. is running as a write-in campaign for the role.

Of these candidates, only two will end up on the Spring Election ballot in April.

Polls close in the primary at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When results start to come in, you can find them on WKOW's election results page.