...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Madison mayoral candidates vying for spot on April ballot

2023 Madison Mayoral Candidates

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor candidates are vying for two spots on the Spring Election ballot. 

On the ballot Tuesday in the Spring Primary include incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway, former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes and longtime city employee Scott Kerr. 

All three candidates joined a forum in January, where they each shared their visions for the city. Some of the topics discussed included city finances, neighborhood planning and public safety. 

There is a fourth candidate for mayor whos name does not appear on the ballot. Daniel Howell Jr. is running as a write-in campaign for the role.

Of these candidates, only two will end up on the Spring Election ballot in April. 

Polls close in the primary at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When results start to come in, you can find them on WKOW's election results page. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

