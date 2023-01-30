Madison Mayoral Forum Monday night allows public to hear from candidates

MADISON (WKOW) — On Monday night, the public has a chance to hear directly from the candidates running to represent the city of Madison as mayor.
The Madison Mayoral Forum takes place on the city's west side, and all three people vying for the job are expected to be there.
The public will have the opportunity to ask the candidates about their views on topics like transportation and bus rapid transit, housing opportunities, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), the homeless population and the environment.
Incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway says she will continue to fight for affordable housing, expanding public transportation, and reducing emissions to combat climate change, if elected.
One of Rhodes-Conway's challengers, former school board president Gloria Reyes, says her campaign will focus on rising city crime, struggling youth and the need for more hiring diversity.
Longtime City of Madison worker Scott Kerr says his priorities are putting in a system for real-time public input on decisions that impact citizens, reviewing the municipal budget to find cost savings for the city and its taxpayers and improving public safety by keeping more officers on patrol.
The Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sequoya Library.
If you can't make it out, it will also be held virtually on Zoom.