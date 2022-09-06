Madison mayor's budget focuses on affordable housing, infrastructure improvements

MADISON (WKOW) — Specific details are now available for Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's 2023 capital budget and the 6-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
Core to these proposals is investments for affordable housing, infrastructure projects to build climate resiliency and making stronger neighborhoods, according to a release from the Office of the Mayor.
"My goal with this budget it to build a beautiful city, a place that people are proud to call home," Rhodes-Conway said in a release.
Affordable Housing
Rhodes-Conway said as Madison's population grows, it will take a "strong, sustained investment" to meet housing needs. The budget proposes:
- $60 million for affordable housing over six years
- $21 million for a purpose-built homeless shelter
- $19 million over six years to help people purchase and rehabilitate homes, provide property tax relief to seniors and provide homeownership down payment assistance
- $6 for land banking funds to combat gentrification
Building a Resilient City
Rhodes-Conway says that it's becoming "increasingly clear that dramatic climate action is needed" to improve the climate crisis. She said although repairing streets, sewers, bridges and other critical infrastructure isn't glamourous, it's necessary for a "strong and resilient city." The budget proposes the following investments
- $23 million in federal Small Starts funding that will be used to ensure the Bus Rapid Transit fleet is fully electric
- $22.2 million to support flood mitigation efforts in the wake of the flooding in 2018
- $1.7 million to build an inter-city bus terminal in the State Street Campus garage
- $350,000 to find and plan for an Amtrak service
Building Strong Neighborhoods
Rhodes-Conway said building and supporting "strong neighborhoods" is critical for the city. To do this, the city will invest in parks, playgrounds, libraries, small businesses and pedestrian and cyclists infrastructure. She is also prioritizing some projects to advance equity.
- $15 million to build Madison Public Library's Imagination Center - Sandberg area
- $5 million to expand the Warner Park Community Center - Brentwood-Northport area
- $4.5 million for the Small Business and Equitable Recovery program, building improvement grants and the commercial Building Ownership program
- Funding to improve the stormwater system to reduce basement flooding - Hammersley-Theresa area
- $2.5 million to purchase a Salvation Army site and provide them with the capital to build a woman's shelter, as well as to provide an opportunity to build new community facilities
The mayor's office says there will be "multiple opportunities" for community members to provide input on the budget. It's set to be introduced at the Common Council meeting Tuesday evening and will also be discussed at City Finance Committee meetings before final action in November.