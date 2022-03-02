Madison Memorial High School receives 'unsubstantiated threats' for third day in a row

MADISON (WKOW) — For the third day in a row, a Madison Metropolitan School District High School has been threatened.
According to district spokesperson Tim LeMonds, Madison Memorial High School has experienced several unsubstantiated threats.
On Monday, the school and nearby Jefferson Middle School were evacuated due to a bomb threat. On Tuesday, the school had two threats — each time the school was put in a hold.
On Wednesday, LeMonds said an individual called three separate times with threats.
"With the City of Madison Police Department (MPD) present and speaking to the caller, they were able to determine the information the caller was providing to not be credible and posed no threat to our school," LeMonds statement said.
LeMonds said that as a precautionary measure, there will be an increase in police presence around the school through the rest of the week.
MPD is investigating the source of the threats.