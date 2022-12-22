 Skip to main content
Madison Metro reduces route schedules over holiday weekend

Holiday Madison Metro

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Metro is reducing bus schedules from December 24 through December 26. 

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Madison Metro says on the 24 and 25, services end around 6 p.m. but will follow their usual weekend schedules. Route 80 follows a weekend recess schedules. 

Since services end early, Metro says a majority of last trips leave between 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. 

Paratransit services after 6 p.m. will be canceled on Saturday and Sunday. Metro says if you have a scheduled ride after this time, call 608-266-4466 to adjust your travel. 

MONDAY

On December 26, all routes will be on a holiday schedule. Routes 55 and 75 will operate regular weekday schedules to and from Verona and Epic. Route 80 follows a weekend recess schedule. 

Paratransit rides are canceled for the entire day. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides for travel on this date. 

You can find exact route information on Metro's Plan Your Trip webpage.

