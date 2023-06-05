 Skip to main content
Madison Metro to launch redesigned routes Sunday

  Updated
  • 0
Madison Metro

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Metro Transit will begin using its redesigned routes starting Sunday.

According to Madison Metro, the new routes address ongoing concerns of users, such as long rides, confusing routes and frequent transfers. The routes were also designed to integrate with the Bust Rapid Transit system, which goes into effect next year. 

The redesign initiates several changes. For example, routes are now lettered rather than numbered. Some routes will still be numbered.

Additionally, Metro's north, east and west transfer points and the North Transfer Point park and ride will close Sunday. A list of available park and rides is available online.

Most existing stops will remain the same, and a few new ones will be added. Four-digit bus IDs remain the same.

To help with the transition, Metro Ride Guides will be riding buses, and visiting transfer points and bus stop to answer questions and help plan trips. The guides will be in the field starting Sunday and through the following week. They will be wearing bright yellow vests.

In addition, Metro customer service hours will be extended. The customer service center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 24 or as phone traffic warrants.

