Madison Metro Transit redesign moves forward, approved at Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Transportation Policy and Planning Board has approved the redesign of the city’s bus network during a meeting Monday night.
The plan was approved with a 7 to 1 vote and will now head to the Common Council.
The Metro Transit redesign is meant to increase access and frequency, decrease travel times and improve the experience of riders.
It has been a controversial topic because some people think it will lead to longer walks to the new bus stops.
After 25 years with the current design many believe its time to make a change.
"Most of the problems we've heard really come down to just we need more transit, and more transit funding, and that's always going to be the case, but we can't let that hold us back from laying a new groundwork that we can move from going forward,” said Chris McCahill, an expert in transportation engineering and urban planning.
The Common Council is scheduled to vote on the redesign at its meeting Tuesday, June 7. If it's approved at that level, changes could be in place by 2023.