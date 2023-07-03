Madison Metro, trash services impacted by Fourth of July

MADISON (WKOW) — Some services in Madison are not running as usual because of the July Fourth holiday Tuesday.
In news releases, city officials say bus routes and trash collection will be impacted.
Madison Metro routes will be reduced on Tuesday, and the bus service will follow Sunday schedules. All standing paratransit rides will be canceled, but passengers can scheduled a 'casual' ride.
Metro's customer service call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but he administration office will be closed.
The Madison Streets Division will not collect trash, recycling, brush or large items on Tuesday. Instead, those who normally have collection on Tuesday should put their bins out Wednesday morning.
The lack of collection on Tuesday will not impact those who usually have collection on Monday or Wednesday.
Drop off sites are also closed Tuesday.