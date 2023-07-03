 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison Metro, trash services impacted by Fourth of July

Metro Transit bus

MADISON (WKOW) — Some services in Madison are not running as usual because of the July Fourth holiday Tuesday. 

In news releases, city officials say bus routes and trash collection will be impacted. 

Madison Metro routes will be reduced on Tuesday, and the bus service will follow Sunday schedules. All standing paratransit rides will be canceled, but passengers can scheduled a 'casual' ride. 

Metro's customer service call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but he administration office will be closed. 

The Madison Streets Division will not collect trash, recycling, brush or large items on Tuesday. Instead, those who normally have collection on Tuesday should put their bins out Wednesday morning. 

The lack of collection on Tuesday will not impact those who usually have collection on Monday or Wednesday. 

Drop off sites are also closed Tuesday. 

