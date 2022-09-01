Madison Metropolitan School District wrapping up renovations from 2020 referendum

MADISON (WKOW) -- As students at Madison schools begin walking through the doors for the first time this year, they may be noticing some huge changes.
In 2020, Madison voters supported school referenda that allotted more than $300 million dollars to pay for renovations in the Madison Metropolitan School District, consolidate the districts alternative high school into one location and build a new elementary school.
$70 million of the referendum is being spent on renovations to each high school in the district.
Last Thursday, Head Principal Daniel Kigeya and the Findorff crew said despite what drivers may see as they pass Regent Street, the construction inside the building was on pace for September 1st.
"While some areas are under construction, we have other areas that are going to be complete and ready to go by September one," Kigeya said.
Peter Saindon, the senior project manager for Findorff, added that construction is "like multiple projects that are happening at the same time."
But September is here, and superintendent Carlton Jenkins said they're still working on some of the finishing touches.
"We will be working all the way up into not just today but tomorrow to Monday to make sure that everything is there. Because of the construction, we've had to move some things around and adjust our schedules," Dr. Jenkins said.
Dr. Jenkins and the construction crew don't expect the project to interrupt students learning. They said "soft work" will be done though out the day, with more work being done in the evening and overnight.
While construction is wrapping up inside, they say outside renovations are not projected to be complete until the 2023-2024 school year.
"Everybody's gonna be extremely excited about all the referendum projects. I think we're going to be extremely happy when that happens," Dr. Jenkins said.