Madison, Middleton police searching for prolific shoplifter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison and Middleton police are searching for a prolific shoplifter who has stolen more than $2,300 in merchandise across Madison and Middleton.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the man has stolen the merchandise from various Walgreens locations on the west side of Madison and in Middleton.
Lisko said the man goes to the stores, fills bags with high-value items -- such as Rogaine, allergy medication and teeth whitening strips -- then leaves.
If you recognize this man or have any information regarding these incidents, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com