Madison Mini Marathon returns with thousands of participants

  • Updated
Race start

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands took part in the 14th annual Madison Mini Marathon Saturday.

The scenic running tour took participants along a route that features the Capitol, the Dane County Farmer's Market, State Street, Camp Randall Stadium, UW's Campus and more.

Ryan Griessmeyer, the race's director, said the race also offers a sweet finish.

"It's one of the best finish lines ever. It's called the 14th Mile Post Race Party and it finishes at the Memorial Union. There's free beer for the participants, a great fan and just a whole lot of fun after you work hard to finish and a half marathon or 5K," Griessmeyer said.

This was the first time the race has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

