Madison Mini Marathon to cause road closures Saturday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are going to be some street closures in downtown Madison this weekend because of the Madison Mini Marathon.
The race starts Saturday at 7 a.m. at N Park St. & State St., continues to the Capitol Square, through the UW Arboretum, and back to the UW campus. Traffic will not be allowed to cross the route when runners are present.
The last runners will finish at approximately 10:30 a.m., and all streets are expected to reopen by noon.
Click here for more route information, and here for information about Metro Transit detours.