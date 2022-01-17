Madison mom raises money to fix child's damaged smile after school fight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Heather Colbert will never forget receiving the news that her son had been seriously injured in an altercation at La Follete High School last week.
"I got a phone call on Thursday afternoon around 3:09pm to be exact," Colbert said.
The nurse told Colbert that her son, who she lovingly calls 'J,' had suffered significant trauma to his mouth and needed to be taken to the ER immediately.
"That was when my heart just sank," Colbert said.
An incident report states that the altercation happened after school Thursday.
Video shows the victim and another teen preparing to fight one another. It also shows several teens punching or attempting to punch the victim.
Police say two teenagers involved are facing physical abuse to a child and disorderly conduct charges.
In response to the altercation, the Madison Metropolitan School District released a statement saying:
"Physical violence to resolve conflict amongst students has no place in our schools. As we continue our progressive discipline work with the families of those involved, we all must recognize the importance of supporting these students in meaningful ways, so they are able to heal, and move forward and with a true sense of community."
But Colbert said the impact of the altercation goes far beyond the walls of La Follete High School.
"I loved his smile and I still love his smile no matter what, but he doesn't even smile anymore," Colbert said.
To change that, Colbert is raising money to help fix her son's smile through a GoFundMe page. She says this is necessary because insurance will not cover the entire cost of oral surgery.
“I'm a single, disabled mother that lives on a very limited income,” Colbert said. “Its not something that a dentist can fix. Its something that an oral surgeon needs to do.”
So far, the page has raised around $1,500 of the $5,000 goal. Colbert said she and her family have been floored by the support.
“I want to thank everybody that has donated and reached out to us so far,” Colbert said.
Colbert hopes that after the procedure, her son will smile again.
“He's such an amazing, amazing young man that is full of life,” Colbert said. "And, he really cares about people."
Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can do so here.