Madison murder victims' daughter takes the stand

MADISON (WKOW) -- The second day of the homicide trial of Khari Sanford included testimony from the daughter of the two murder victims, Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre.
Miriam Potter Carre took the stand. Potter was Sanford's girlfriend at the time of the murders. Sanford is accused of killing her parents in March of 2020.
Potter testified to the tension she says existed between Sanford and her parents and said her parents felt Sanford was impacting her mental health and getting in the way of her future.
However, Potter said she loved Sanford, who disagreed with the rules set by her parents.
Potter explained how she convinced her parents to let Sanford move in with them after she told them about his 'struggles'. Her parents agreed, but set rules that Potter admitted the couple didn't follow.
She testified that the COVID-19 pandemic caused stress between the couple and her parents, eventually causing her and Sanford to move into an Airbnb paid for by her dad.
Not long after, on March 30, 2020, the day before her parents were found dead, Potter claimed she wasn't with Sanford and did not know where he was.
The next day, Potter said the couple played basketball at a park and then went to smoke at the UW Arboretum but it was surrounded with police.
She claimed they then went to smoke at the zoo where she saw a Facebook post about two bodies found at the Arboretum and would later learn her parents had been killed.