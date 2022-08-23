Madison nail salon employee charged with drug dealing, again

MADISON (WKOW) -- Less than a month after the nail salon where he works was the target of a drug raid, a salon employee has again been charged with felony drug dealing while out on bail.
Thao Van Le, 51, appeared in Dane County Court Tuesday on charges of possessing drugs with the intent to sell and felony bail jumping.
Le was out on bail on his signature after being charged earlier this month with drug charges.
These charges stemmed from what authorities said were his sales of cocaine to a confidential police informant on several occasions since the spring. A criminal complaint states one of those sales took place inside his work place, New York Nails on East Washington Avenue, and several others sales were carried out in the business' strip mall parking lot.
Court records say Le was arrested again Saturday after a police officer at a nearby gas station to the mall spotted Le driving a BMW sedan, approached the car and began trying to confirm whether Le was complying with bail conditions prohibiting drug possession. Authorities said a police drug-sniffing dog was used. Records state a passenger in the car told officers Le "asked her to hide crack cocaine...she refused."
Authorities said eleven, plastic baggies containing crack cocaine were found in Le's sock.
Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set Le's bail at $500. Bail was posted and Le was released from jail within two hours of his court appearance.
At the time of his arrest, Dane County Jail records show Le was also being held on an Immigration Detainer. While Le required no translator for his Tuesday court appearance, a Vietnamese translator assisted him during his earlier August appearance.
Asmus said Le's detainer was dropped "per the Sheriff's protocols." A Sheriff's spokesperson has yet to comment.
The salon's owner is also charged with felony drug charges. She's scheduled to make her first court appearance next month.