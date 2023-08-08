 Skip to main content
Madison nail salon owner charged with drug crimes takes plea

  • Updated
New York Nails

MADISON (WKOW) -- A salon owner charged with dealing drugs out of her nail salon has taken a plea.

Dane County Court records show Binh Hoa Nguygen, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of possession of cocaine.

New York Nails was the target of a drug raid in August 2022, and Madison police officers arrested Nguygen and her employee Thao Van Le. Court records show Le was sentenced in May for manufacturing/delivering cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The salon has since closed.

