Madison nail salon owner charged with drug crimes takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) -- A salon owner charged with dealing drugs out of her nail salon has taken a plea.

Dane County Court records show Binh Hoa Nguygen, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of possession of cocaine.

New York Nails was the target of a drug raid in August 2022, and Madison police officers arrested Nguygen and her employee Thao Van Le. Court records show Le was sentenced in May for manufacturing/delivering cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The salon has since closed.