Madison native part of Blue Angels flying in Milwaukee Air and Water Show

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Blue Angels are the US Navy's flight demonstration squadron.
They're on a national tour that's taken them soaring across the country, from Florida to California and now to Wisconsin.
The Blue Angels squadron has a Madison native flying in this weekend's Milwaukee Air and Water Show.
Lieutenant Commander Griffin Stangel told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN, he'll have a lot of family watching from the lake shore.
"On the way here from Duluth, I was looking down and trying to find, you know, all the little places I've flown to. It was special because it brings back those awesome memories of, you know, 15 years ago when I was just learning what it was like to be a pilot. And now here I am, you know, a couple of years later, it's very special."