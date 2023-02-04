Madison native running Boston Marathon to support children's mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, a Madison native is working to raise $10,000 before April so she's able to run the Boston Marathon in support of the nonprofit Cycle Kids.
Amanda Click's life changed a lot during the pandemic, as did everyone's, and she realized she had a choice to make.
"The last couple of years have been hard on everyone's mental health and that doesn't exclude the little ones," Click said. "I could go and kind of try and numb everything and just go that direction, or I could go and set a healthy goal and healthy expectations."
Click's father ran the Boston Marathon and she decided to follow in his footsteps. The race sets aside 2,000 bibs for charity runners. After researching her options and going through an interview process, Click was given the opportunity to join the Cycle Kids team.
"It's easy to just out and say: 'Play outside with your kids,'" Click said. "When you add in that mental health aspect, this is a major key component."
Cycle kids started as a way to combat childhood obesity and grew to focus on physical and emotional health. Kids learn how to ride bikes in schools across the country but are also taught the importance of proper nutrition while boosting their confidence.
Click says having her own kids made her realize how important charities like Cycle Kids are and after falling on hard times during the pandemic, she realized she could help herself while helping others.
"In 2020 their lives changed too," Click said. "So, it's something that, again, really hit home for me. I think they make a bigger difference that way as opposed to just the physical activity."
As race day gets closer, Click is accepting donations and has worked with local businesses to get raffle prizes like restaurant gifts cards, an e-bike, kids bikes and a trip to Las Vegas.
For Click, the running is the easy part. Getting the word out about Cycle Kids and bringing those values to her own family is the most important.