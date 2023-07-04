Madison needs volunteers for Spongy Moth outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is looking for volunteers to help protect trees against the spongy moth outbreak.
The Engineering Division says oak trees on City property are showing signs of stress because of the caterpillars. They feed on many tree and shrub species, but really like oak, aspen, birch, crabapple, willow, tamarack and basswood (linden).
Right now, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns the next two months could bring the worst spongy moth caterpillar outbreak in more than a decade.
The City of Madison outlines how you can help as part of this news release:
The City has reports of spongy moth impact in areas specifically along the west and near west side of the City (see map). If anyone is interested in helping the City respond to spongy moth, get involved by doing the following:
• Pick up burlap from the City for free between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., July 8, 2023, at Engineering Division Operations Facility, 1600 Emil Street, Madison, Wis. The City has five rolls of 100 yards available, and will have material available until it runs out.
• Email City of Madison Engineering Division at ENLand@cityofmadison.com and include your name, phone number and description or a map screen shot of where you are seeing the impacts or planning to work prior to picking up any materials.
• If you don’t want to volunteer but see infestations, please email ENLand@cityofmadison.com to report for tracking purposes.
• Volunteers will be asked to install burlap, daily check and destroy caterpillars, and then remove burlap in August from the trees.
• Instructions for installing burlap can be found at UW Extension.
• Destroy any adult pupae and adult females as recommended by the UW Extension instructions. You are also welcome to squish any spongy moth caterpillar you see under your shoes as each caterpillar removed is one less that can help continue the outbreak (but please be mindful not to touch them with your clothes or bare skin due to the potential irritation they can cause)
• Do not use any chemicals or employ any other methods. At this time, the City only asks for help with burlap installation and removal, checking, removals, and monitoring.
• Let the City know if you notice spongy moths in ponds or greenways outside of the included map. Please email any ponds or greenways where you see impacts and evidence of spongy moth.
Anyone who finds spongy moth caterpillars should avoid touching them. The hairs often cause a rash or other irritation.