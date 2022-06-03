Madison neighbors work to protect oak tree scheduled to be removed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighbors in Madison are working to protect an old oak tree at a city park.
27 News spoke with people who tell us the tree at Elmside Circle Park has been around since before the area was settled in the 1800s.
They said the city told them the tree is scheduled to be cut down next week because it's a hazard.
But neighbors think more needs to be done before the tree is removed.
"I'm not accepting that you can cut this whole tree down without really a conservation minded assessment that takes into consideration public safety as well," Kim Wright.
We reached out to the city to learn more about their decision to cut down the oak tree, but haven't heard back yet.