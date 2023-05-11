Madison Night Market returns for its third year

MADISON (WKOW) — A shopping staple in Madison is back for the season.
The Madison Night Market is back on State Street and kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday for its third year.
The event has live music, artists, food carts and pop-up restaurants. There will also be plenty of shopping with more than 100 vendors showcasing handmade art and gifts.
New this year is a community activity area, and Thursday night it will feature laser tag.
Organizers expect between 10,000-15,000 people to attend the event.
"You come downtown to shop," said Victor Villacrez, who is on the Board of Directors for Madison Central Business Improvement District. "You go into the store to go to your favorite food card or or restaurant, you know, sit in that sidewalk cafes, listen to the music ... I mean, it's just kind of this festus, festive atmosphere."
Organizers are excited with how the event continues to grow.
The Madison Night Market will run every second Thursday through October. No July date is on the schedule.
A list of musical performances and participating businesses is online.