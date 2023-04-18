Madison non-profit unveils adaptive sports equipment

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison non-profit, Dairyland Sports, introduced new adaptive sports equipment.
The organization bought them with a $30,000 grant from The Hartford and surprised two local athletes with their own custom-fit equipment for hockey and basketball. The event also included demonstrations of adaptive sports equipment for healthcare providers, coaches, and community members.
Hailey Danz, a United States Paralympian silver medalist and Team Hartford athlete, says the donation comes full circle for her.
"I know firsthand how having the right equipment is really just essential to you know, achieving what you need to," she said. "And that's even trickier when you have a disability."
Cost is one of the biggest barriers to entry into adaptive sports. Adaptive sports equipment is about 15 times more expensive than equipment able-bodied people buy to play the same sport.
Danz says this donation will take some of that burden off and that "it's very meaningful to be able to play a part in delivering that for the next generation of athletes."
Over the past five years, The Hartford has gifted more than 5,000 pieces of adaptive sports equipment.
Dairyland Sports is a member of the Move United network -- a national leader in community adaptive sports.