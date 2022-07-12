Madison non-profit works to replace stolen equipment to ensure show can go on

MADISON (WKOW) -- Inside the walls of Camp Createability is a world of innovation and imagination.
The organization offers film, animation, fine arts and graphic design classes to individuals with autism.
"It's really their safe haven -- their home away from home," said Debbie Armstrong, Founder of Camp Createability.
"It allows them to express these worlds that they live in in their heads and have that come out to through a drawing or through an animation," Walter Trush, Digital Art Mentor said.
Unfortunately, a recent burglary took the Madison non-profit out $10,000 worth of equipment, jeopardizing one of their most important projects yet: a film about autism.
"I came into an office that was torn apart and windows open and just things gone. I was kind of devastated," Armstrong said.
Security footage shows the burglar climbing through a window. Once inside, the burglar took a laptop, a camera, a projector and more. As a result, the organization had to put their production on hold.
Dan Langlois, the father of a child who is a part of the program, said it has been huge for his son.
"Everybody fits perfectly here and I think you see the results with the participants and the way they carry themselves," Langlois said. "They are proud, they are happy, they feel accomplished."
Langlois added that the disruption to the production schedule is hard on his son and others with autism.
"The routine, the predictability is most important," Langlois said. "It's very disruptive to have that broken up."
The organization has set up a Go Fund Me with the hope of replacing their equipment and getting back to finishing the production.
"I think this is going to be a very important film," said Sean Daley, Film and Digital Media Mentor. "It's about the history of autism and tells a story about people who experienced autism firsthand."
Their goal is to finish the film and submit it to the Wisconsin Film Festival in January.
"I hope that this film touches people's hearts, not just you know, in our area, but all around the world," Daley said.