Madison nonprofit earns $50,000 grant from Packers

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison organization is one of five across the state that got a Social Justice Grant from the Green Bay Packers.
"We are proud to provide our support to organizations that have been identified by our players as worthy organizations who are working each day to empower youth, create economic opportunity and provide resources to those in need," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.
The Madison organization receiving funds is the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund Inc. The organization, according to the Packers, supports the Legal Action of Wisconsin, Judicare Legal Aid and Disability Rights Wisconsin. They've raised over $7 million for pro bono civil legal aid for those with disabilities, the elderly and families.
"Folks rely on these crucial services to help them with various legal issues like removing barriers to gainful employment, avoiding homelessness, and ending domestic violence," said Aly Lynch, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund. "This partnership with the Packers allows for more people to get the help they need, ensuring them brighter futures."
This is the fifth year the Packers gave financial support to organizations helping their communities effect change in "areas of racism, oppression, injustice and inequality."