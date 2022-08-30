Madison nonprofit that helps blind, visually impaired now offers on-site vision rehab

MADISON (WKOW) -- On-site vision rehab is now being offered at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired's Madison office.
With this new classroom, the Council hopes to improve access and awareness of vision rehab services. Traditionally, a vision therapist meets with a client at home, work or school, but very few people who would benefit from that type of service have access to it or even know about it.
In the classroom, vision therapists will meet with clients to determine the impact of vision loss on their daily lives. The therapist will then recommend how the client can adapt to the vision loss by developing skills, using technology or even approaching the task differently.
“Opening the classroom will enable us to better serve clients for whom a home visit is inconvenient or impractical,” said Amy Wurf, Education & Vision Services Director. “We also envision family training to be an important part of what we offer, particularly when the person with vision loss lives outside of our service area or can’t travel to our location.”
The classroom will prove fee-based assessment and training related to a range of skills and activities, including medication management, smart speakers, television viewing and operating remotes, timekeeping, notetaking and labeling.
“I’m proud to advance the Council’s work by helping launch the new classroom,” said Rachel Pavone, the vision therapist who will be the primary staff for the classroom. “It’s so gratifying to support our clients as they build confidence and learn how much they can accomplish with the right tools and skills.”
The Council is now scheduling appointments. Visit its website to learn more.