Madison officer hurt while arresting suspect Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison police officer was hurt Saturday while trying to take a suspect into custody.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the suspect was arrested Friday for a domestic disturbance and returned to the victim's home Saturday after being released from jail. Fryer said he broke a window trying to get inside.
When police arrived around 1 a.m., they found the suspect near the home and Fryer said he tried to fight the officers taking him into custody, hurting one of them. Fryer said the officer is expected to be okay.
The suspect, who Fryer identifies as Dale McKee, 55, was arrested on multiple charges — including false imprisonment and resisting arrest.