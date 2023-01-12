Madison officials discuss energy savings program, concerns from local organizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an effort to save energy and cut carbon pollution, local government officials introduce the advancement of the Building Energy Savings Program (BESP).
But some organizations have their concerns.
Science experts say to avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change, the world must cut carbon pollution in half by 2030.
And, when it comes to climate change, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and District 13 Alder Tag Evers believe the time is now.
"We really don't have the luxury of just taking our time and addressing this," Evers said. "Expert scientists have been warning for some time that future generations will suffer if we don't address the impact of climate change, but the future is upon us now."
They said BESP is a necessary step in reducing Madison's greenhouse gas emissions and inefficient energy use in commercial buildings.
Under the proposed program, buildings 25,000 square feet or more would be required to benchmark energy use each year. Buildings that are 50,000 square feet or more would need a building tune-up once every four years.
"Your HVAC, your heating, your cooling, making that more efficient and operate better, making your lighting systems operate better, so that you know, lights go off when there's nobody in the room," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.
While the Mayor and Alder Evers said the program would save money in the long run, the President of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Zach Brandon, said the cost may be more than meets the eye.
"Yes, there's a benefit to thinking about climate change. But there's what's the risk to the cost of the business, to the loss of jobs, to the loss of opportunity that comes with this?" Brandon said.
Because of the lingering effects of COVID-19, Brandon said businesses may struggle to respond to increased costs from government mandates.
"We have no idea what the paperwork is going to look like, how hard and cumbersome and onerous is the application going to be? How much is it going to cost? There's the city never does anything for free," he said.
The proposal still needs to be reviewed by the city's economic development committee and sustainable committee. Once that happens, the common council will consider the program.
The issue's on the agenda for February 7th.