Madison officials honor 2 with Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison officials are honoring two men as this year's recipients of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award for their work in the community.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Thursday Dr. Charles Taylor and the late Wayne Strong were selected as this year's honorees.
Rhodes-Conway said the awards spotlight the "good work" happening in Madison.
"This year, the recipients reflect a theme of legacy,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Giving Wayne this award posthumously honors his legacy and reminds us to celebrate people while they are with us. Giving Charles this award celebrates not only his legacy, but the legacy of Madison’s Black community through his work. As we celebrate the legacy of Dr. King, I hope we can channel the passion of these two, and carry on their work.”
The awards will be presented the evening of Monday, Jan. 16 on Martin Luther King Day. More information can be found online.
More about the recipients can be found below.
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor
The city of Madison said Dr. Charles Taylor has a lifetime of accomplishments, ranging from producing award-winning documentaries to writing the official Juneteenth book.
A retired professor from Edgewood College, the city said Taylor is also the founder and president of Roar Enterprises, a national consulting firm that promotes unity and racial understanding.
He's had an impact in Madison and abroad, founding the Students of Color Leadership Conference and the Diversity Institute on Wheels.
Wayne Strong
The city describes Wayne as a "humanitarian in every sense of the word," devoting his life to bettering the community, especially those marginalized and impacted by systemic inequities.
Strong worked as a public servant for the Madison Police Department and volunteered with the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading program.
Strong also served the community through the Urban League of Greater Madison, Overture Center for the Arts, Evident Change and The Reisling Group.
Strong more recently joined the Wisconsin State Journal’s Editorial Board as part of the inaugural class of local community members asked to serve a one-year term.