Madison officials propose more development near public transit to make the city more pedestrian-friendly

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other officials are proposing more development near high-capacity transit to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.
Rhodes-Conway and Madison alders Heck, Foster and Vidaver introduced legislation to promote transit-oriented development (TOD). The city describes TOD as a mix of housing, office, retail and neighborhood amenities within walking distance of a transit station.
The mayor cites Madison's growth as the reason for the proposal.
In the last 23 years, Madison has grown by 70,000 people, and it's projected to grow by that same amount in the next 20 years, according to the City of Madison.
With this growth in mind, the legislation is meant to help public transit to best serve the future population so people without cars are still able to get around.
Rhodes-Conway said part of providing affordable housing is making sure it's connected to "affordable, accessible transportation options."
"By focusing development in areas with great transit service, we can offer future residents walkable and amenity-rich neighborhoods, and avoid making traffic worse," Rhodes-Conway said.
The officials say the legislation allows "modest, context-sensitive increases" to development limits, so small changes can be made to neighborhoods to increase their transport friendliness "without dramatically changing neighborhood character."
These changes include transit coming every 15 minutes, minimum parking requirements, taller buildings and duplexes where a single housing unit would have been.
The proposed legislation will be reviewed by the Transportation Policy and Planning Board on December 5 and by the Plan Commission on December 12.
It is scheduled to return to the Common Council for a final decision on January 3.