Madison officials require home's two-year-old fire damage to be repaired

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison city officials are requiring fire damage to a home to be repaired in three months after the extensive damage has languished for more than two years.
Madison Fire Department (MFD) officials said four people escaped flames and smoke May 17, 2021 at the home at 6314 Hartford Drive. MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the fire's cause has yet to be determined. Schuster said fire damage is estimated at $500,000.
Even today, much of the damage remains visible. City of Madison Building Inspector Kyle Bunnow said a complaint about the home's condition was lodged with the city this summer.
"Front porch system structure is damaged: holes along the cover and the roof appears to be bending to the corner," a city inspection report from earlier this month states. "Damage along the roof system, mainly in the surrounding roof area of the structure of the second level. Missing siding along considerable areas of the dwelling: front and right elevation," the report says.
City officials have given the property's owner until Nov. 26 to repair urgent items.
But Dane County Court records show the owner and his insurance company have been embroiled in a legal dispute over his insurance coverage for the fire since last year.
Earlier this year, Judge Frank Remington issued a judgment for the homeowner against his Florida-based insurer American Strategic Insurance Corporation (ASIC) of $600,000. ASIC's attorney Thomas Devine told 27 News the company intends to appeal the judge's decision.
Through a representative, the homeowner declined comment to 27 News. The homeowner's attorney, Joe Malone, has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
Bunnow said it's important fire damage repairs be made.
"They're important to property values for neighbors," Bunnow said.
"If we see that time has elapsed, in this case years, and steps haven't been taken to repair the property, we feel it's important to require that to be done so that something doesn't degrade further," Bunnow said.
The homeowner's representative said he's no longer living at the property. City records show the home's property tax bill goes to another Madison address with that location's owner sharing the same last name as the owner of the fire-damaged property.
Bunnow recalled one other other occasion in his professional experience when a fire-damaged Madison property went unrepaired for a long period of time. Bunnow said the home on that property was demolished.
Bunnow said it's important no one occupy the Hartford Drive fire-damaged home as some exits are boarded up.