Madison Opera presents 'The Marriage of Figaro'

MADISON (WKOW) -- An opera so incendiary that it was banned in Vienna in the 18th century is coming to the Madison Opera.
Mozart's 1786 opera 'The Marriage of Figaro' will be performed at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison this month.
27 News sat down with one of the performers, Matt Boehler, who plays Figaro. The way he describes it, the plot of this opera and all the drama that follows could play out in 2023. It all starts with the happiest day of Figaro's life: he's about to marry Susana, his true love.
"But there's a lot of people who have nefarious plans who are getting in the way," he said. "There's a woman who he owes money, who all of a sudden on the day of his marriage decides that she wants to marry him. And then on top of it, like he finds out that his boss wants to sleep with his fiancée."
Perfect music. Imperfect humans.
"If you've ever been in love, if you've ever been in lust, if you've ever had a complicated relationship with your boss or your family, you're going to see yourself on stage," he said. "Even though these people are in wigs and tights in this particular production, the music kind of speaks to all of us."
It will be performed in Italian, but there will be English subtitles.
"Although you will be seeing the words in English, it communicates so beautifully through Mozart's music," he said.
The music is performed by the Madison Symphony Orchestra.
The performance on April 28 is at 8 p.m. and the performance on April 30 is at 2:30 p.m.
There are still tickets available on The Madison Opera's website.