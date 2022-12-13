Madison opera singer uses her voice to raise money for free youth mental health retreat

MADISON (WKOW) -- Holidays are hard for youth struggling with their mental health. That is why Madison opera singer, Prenicia Clifton, is using her breathtaking voice to break through to them.
"Singing is a way for me to express myself when words aren't enough," Clifton said. "Sometimes, you need a melody, sometimes you need a tone to just reach into the soul a little bit deeper."
Clifton is the founder of Seein' is Believin,' a program that offers training on a number of topics, including youth mental health first aid. She said this is critical in preventing suicides.
"Everyone in the community should learn youth mental health first aid," Clifton said. "Our numbers went up during the pandemic, so it's not if you encounter a youth experiencing mental health illness or crises, it's when."
This coming Saturday, December 17th, she is hosting 'Day of Hope,' a free youth mental health retreat.
"Not every youth is safer during the holidays, not every youth is going to have the same joyous experience at home. So, what tools and skills can we give?" Clifton said.
The retreat will offer programming for grades six through eight in the morning, and grades nine through twelve in the afternoon.
"We have everything from creating the healing hip hop sound playlist. We have things from healing in the outdoors -- how to get outside and connect and what that does for mental health. We have 'Painting out the Pain,' which is all about using art to express different needs," Clifton said.
You can register for the retreat online through Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.
Clifton was motivated to host Day of Hope after seeing both an uptick in mental health struggles in youth during the pandemic and experiencing the tragic loss of a young person she knew and loved to suicide.
"One of my community youth impact officers from the summer just recently died three weeks ago by suicide," Clifton said. "I didn't want his death to be in vain, and I didn't want his pain to be in vain, and I also recognize that during this time of year, it is extremely hard for youth."
To help fund the retreat, Clifton is performing in Songs for Hope on Friday, Dec. 16. She launched the concert in 2012 after her father, who was a fierce advocate for youth, passed away.
"He was a teacher and when he died, you know, almost 100 of his students came back and said if it wasn't for your dad, we'd be dead or incarcerated and that legacy stuck with me," Clifton said.
In addition to raising money for youth who attend the Day of Hope retreat, Clifton said the concert benefits youth who are able to participate.
"We take youth within the community that are interested in being artists and pair them with professional artists from around the world and they get to be on a professional stage," Clifton said. "It's one thing to have a dream, but it's another thing at a very youth age to see that dream come true."
If you're not able to make it to Friday's concert, you can still support the Day of Hope retreat, and other Seein' is Believin' efforts by donating.