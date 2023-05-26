Madison Parks could loosen dog restrictions come July

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a beautiful summer approaches, many people will want to get outside to spend time with their dogs. There are many parks in Madison where you can't bring your four-legged friend, but that could change come July.
"We have some amazing parks and I'm grateful for those," Madison resident Marci Alexander said. "But it would be cool if we could socialize more with our dogs in areas."
Alexander has lived in Madison nearly 12 years and just got her dog Lucy, who, in order to get let off leash, has to be taken to a dog park in Middleton.
"Before I had a dog I thought 'It's Madison! It's so liberal and bring all and welcome all.' But as I started to investigate places where I could bring my dog, it was very limited," Alexander said.
If the city chooses to loosen dog restrictions come July, dogs will be allowed in all general Madison parks as long as they are leashed and licensed.
"There are other places where dogs can go," Madison resident Stacey Campbell said. "So why not leave some things natural and then take your dogs to the places that are friendly for the dogs, right?"
Campbell says while she's a dog lover, she understands the city's restrictions.
Even if dog restrictions loosen, they still won't be allowed on playgrounds, athletic fields or conservation parks.
"Madison, to me, does a great job building, creating, developing these conservancies," Don Armstrong, a Madison visitor, said. "I think everything needs to be done to make sure that they stay as they are."
Armstrong says he understands it could be frustrating for dog owners, but the rules are in place for a reason.
"It's really sad because there are some really great dog owners that are responsible and do all the right things," Campbell said. "But there's always those apples that ruin it for the rest of us. It's unfortunate but that's just the reality of human nature."
The Board of Park Commissioners (BPC) will discuss the rule changes on Wednesday, July 12. The BPC says the community is invited to provide feedback to their email or attend the meeting.