Madison parks division adds snowshoe trail at Elver Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The winter season is in full swing, and Madison parks are expanding some of their recreational rentals.
People can rent skis, snowshoes, sleds and skates at many parks but this year, folks can rent all four at Elver Park.
"Typically there has not been snowshoeing at Elver because there's so much cross country skiing," parks division spokesperson Ann Shea said. "This year, we had volunteers put together a really great snowshoeing exclusive trail or hiking, depending if there's snow or not."
When you rent something at the parks, staff asks that you wear a mask while interacting with others.