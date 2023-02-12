Madison pastor donates hair to charity in hopes of inspiring others

MADISON (WKOW) -- Actions spoke louder than words at Westwood Church in Madison Sunday as Pastor Adam Tomilson cut his hair to donate to charity in front of his congregation.
Tomilson said he grew up with thick, red hair he often got compliments on.
"I'd go to the salon with my mom as a kid and people would come by all the time and say: 'Oh, I love your hair. I wish my hair was that color,'" Tomilson said.
So, when his mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer, lost her hair and had to buy a wig, he decided he wanted to grow his hair out to donate to others on similar journeys. 18 months later, he did.
"If something like growing my hair for 12 inches and cutting it off can be something that is a bright light in the world kind of moment to somebody, that's something I want to be a part of," Tomilson said.
During the past year and a half, he grew his hair out. Tomilson said he thought about many people he knew who had lost their hair, including friends. In addition to this mother-in-law, they inspired him.
"What was really neat is that over the last 18 months, as I've grown it out, I've remembered all the other people in my life who have been affected in some way with hair loss," Tomilson said.
Tomilson donated his hair to Hair We Share. He and his congregation also raised money to go toward the creation of wigs.
"I hope it is something that people see, and it encourages them to think about the big and small things that we can do to make a difference in somebody's life," Tomilson said.
Tomilson said he would like to donate his hair again in the future.