Madison philanthropist donates $10M to help build new veterans museum

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison philanthropist donated $10 million to help build a new Wisconsin veterans museum downtown.
W. Jerome Frautschi pledged the money to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundations to support the construction of a "state-of-the-art" facility on W. Mifflin Street.
He said the donation helps with his goal of downtown Madison having a cultural art district, especially with the new museum being so close to the capitol building, the children's museum and the new Wisconsin History Center.
The veterans museum foundation stated the current museum has outgrown its current location, and can no longer expand.
Because of that, the foundation began planning for a new facility estimated to cost $120 million. The foundation hopes to raise $40 million in private contributions.
Daniel Checki, the chairman of the foundation's board, said Frautschi's gift is the cornerstone of the foundation's funding campaign.
"On behalf of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation board of directors and Wisconsin veterans past and present, we thank him for his continued and generous commitment to support this new endeavor on the Capitol square," Checki said.