Madison Plan Commission OKs demolishing Capitol Square buildings for new history center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State St. corner of Madison's Capitol Square will look very different in just a few years. The Wisconsin Historical Society's (WHS) plans to build a new history center on N. Carroll St. are moving ahead after the Plan Commission voted Monday to approve the demolition of three existing buildings.
WHS plans to tear down the buildings at 20, 22 and 30 N. Carroll St. Right now, those are two commercial buildings and the now-closed State Historical Museum.
The demolition plans caused quite a bit of controversy earlier this year, and that continued during Monday night's Plan Commission meeting.
"George Washington did not sleep at 20 and 22 N. Carroll, but these buildings have defined the character of the Capitol Square and the first four blocks of State St. for more than 100 years," Bob Klebba, who opposed the demolition, said.
Many people at the meeting asked the developers to consider incorporating the existing facades of 20 and 22 N. Carroll St. into the design of the new building. The design firm said they thought about doing that, but they don't think it's the best path forward.
"We also don't want to create what feels like a Disneyland kind of facade," Monteil Crawley said. "We don't want to create these fake facades where it feels like a false sense of reality."
Crawley said the design team is looking into ways to preserve parts of the existing buildings and use or display them in the new history center.
The Plan Commission's vote to approve the demolition was unanimous.
Alder Mike Verveer, who represents the area, said he supports the plan, though he doesn't think it's without its downsides.
"I do mourn the loss of historic resources on N. Carroll St.," he said.
However, he said he thinks it makes sense to have the new history center in this prominent location.
"This is going to to be just so transformative for all of the future visitors for generations to come," Verveer said.
WHS said it plans to start the demolition in 2024, and it expects the new history center to be finished in 2026.