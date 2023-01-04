Madison plows prepared to treat streets if light snow falls

MADISON (WKOW) — With a chance of light snow on Wednesday night, the Madison Street Division is ready to deploy all 32 trucks to main roads.
Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said the trucks will apply salt and plow as needed. Other trucks will apply sand to hills, curves and intersections of areas that don't get salted.
Romines said drivers may encounter slippery or snowy roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"As always with winter storms, please make good choices on the roads and when planning your commutes," Romines said. "Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destinations safely. Anticipate your turns and stops so you do not slide. Be slow, alert and patient."