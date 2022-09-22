Madison police: 16-year-old boy hurt when 4 others attack him at Madison East High School

MADISON (WKOW) — A teenager was hurt when four others attacked him at Madison East High School Wednesday, according to Madison Police.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the school around 2 p.m. for a report of a battery.
He said a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom during lunch when he was approached by four others. Lisko said "the parties appeared to have had some past disagreements that lead up to this incident."
The four boys attacked the 16-year-old, and Lisko said the teen was hurt but is expected to be okay.
Lisko identifies two of the suspects as 17-year-old's who don't attend East High School but attend a different MMSD program. He said police anticipate the 17-year-olds to face adult criminal charges "at a point in the future."
Lisko did not provide ages for the other two suspects and said no names are being released.