Madison police actively investigating after baby was found unresponsive

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a baby was found unresponsive at a home on the city's west side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Welton Drive shortly before 10 p.m. last Friday.
Fryer said officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures on the infant, and it was taken to the hospital.
Fryer said the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Madison Police Department Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this incident.