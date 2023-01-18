 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison police actively investigating after baby was found unresponsive

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW)  Madison police are investigating after a baby was found unresponsive at a home on the city's west side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Welton Drive shortly before 10 p.m. last Friday.

Fryer said officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures on the infant, and it was taken to the hospital.

Fryer said the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Madison Police Department Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this incident.

Tags

Recommended for you