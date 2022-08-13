Madison police addressing two separate homicides, asking for the public's help

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) are investigating two separate incidents from Friday night, which marks the fifth and sixth homicides the city has seen this year.
On Saturday, MPD held a press conference to discuss the two deaths. Chief Shon Barnes said they do not believe the cases are related and that they were targeted attacks.
He said they do not have much information yet, but said police have been working almost 12 hours on these two cases and will continue to work.
"We do need the public's help in trying to find the persons responsible for this case. Our detectives work very, very late into the early morning hours," Chief Barnes said at the conference.
Madison police said they want a quick resolution to these separate incidents and ask for help from the public.
"If we are to cure gun violence in our cities, we need our community's help. If you see something and it doesn't look right, if there's an altercation, give the police a call so we can come and try to help. We don't want any citizens trying to disarm anyone," Chief Barnes said.
According to Barnes, witnesses saw a fight that happened in the shooting on Northport Drive. He said incidents of violence lead to more violence.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.