Madison police aim for education at first body camera roundtable

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers and a handful of community members gathered at Memorial Union Thursday evening for the first of four roundtable discussions on body cameras for police officers.
It was a chance for people to ask questions and for officers and community members to have an honest discussion about the direction they think policing in Madison should go.
Police Chief Shon Barnes has been a big advocate for body cameras. Right now, only MPD's SWAT teams wear the cameras. However, Barnes wants to expand that with a pilot program.
Barnes said he thinks having officers wear cameras will increase transparency between the police department and community.
"More evidence is better than less evidence and more transparency is better than less transparency," he said. "We're always trying to develop trust, and so these cameras will help us do that by showing immediately … the way [an officer] may or may not have behaved."
The community members at the discussion had a variety of questions about how the cameras would be implemented, but their main concern was about policy.
They want to ensure that if officers wear body cameras, there's a clear and fair policy about what will be recorded and when and how that video is released.
There will be three more roundtable discussions over the next three weeks. Those events will be virtual on February 17 and March 3, and there will be another in-person presentation on February 24 at the MPD training center.