Madison Police and Fire host 11th annual 'Never Forget Blood Drive'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Men and women in uniform marked the somber anniversary of 9/11 by giving back at the 11th annual "Never Forget Blood Drive" Saturday.
Madison Police and Fire partnered with the American Red Cross to make the event happen. Organizers said it was about remembering the many heroes that died on 9/11, and doing something positive in their honor.
"This day was a low moment for firefighters, and I mean for the whole United States, so this day, we want to mark it with doing good," Lori Kneebone Karst, Apparatus Engineer with the Madison Fire Department and event coordinator said.
Karst added that the department does not train on the anniversary. Instead, she said they pause and remember what they lost 21-years ago, and work on being the best firefighters they can be going forward.
"I was a firefighter seven years when that happened. It made me want to train harder. I and all of our crew wanted to work more vigilantly with more awareness and more intent. So, we got better training, equipment, better radios, it changed the fire department for the good," Karst said.
Hunter Lisko is a police officer with the Madison Police Department. He said you do not need to wear a badge to be a hero.
"All you have to do is roll up your sleeves and donate blood. It's really a life saving effort, and we do that in honor of all the lives that were lost on September 11th," Lisko said.
The tradition began back in 2011. This year, police and fire reached their one thousandth donation.